Young leads Charlotte against Middle Tennessee after 26-point game

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:22 am
1 min read
      

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (22-7, 13-3 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (15-13, 8-8 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -2; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Jahmir Young scored 26 points in Charlotte’s 74-69 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The 49ers are 10-4 on their home court. Charlotte is third in C-USA with 14.3 assists per game led by Young averaging 3.6.

The Blue Raiders are 13-3 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee is fifth in C-USA scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Middle Tennessee won 78-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Josh Jefferson led Middle Tennessee with 30 points, and Young led Charlotte with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Jefferson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Blue Raiders. Eli Lawrence is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, eight steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

