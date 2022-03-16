Youngstown St. 70, Morgan St. 65

MORGAN ST. (13-15)
Grantsaan 4-12 0-0 8, Venning 6-10 1-2 13, Miller 7-12 5-6 19, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, Woods 2-8 4-4 8, McGee 3-13 3-5 9, Bowens 2-3 2-2 6, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0, Horner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 15-19 65.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (19-14)
Akuchie 5-14 1-2 11, Dunn 3-7 1-2 7, Cohill 8-18 9-10 28, Olison 3-6 4-4 12, Rathan-Mayes 0-3 4-4 4, Hunter 0-2 2-2 2, Long 0-2 0-1 0, J.Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Chicone 0-1 0-0 0, Shelton 1-2 0-0 2, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 21-25 70.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 40-25. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 0-10 (Miller 0-1, Woods 0-1, Grantsaan 0-2, McGee 0-3, Moore 0-3), Youngstown St. 5-18 (Cohill 3-4, Olison 2-4, Hunter 0-1, Long 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Rathan-Mayes 0-2, Akuchie 0-4). Fouled Out_Grantsaan, Woods. Rebounds_Morgan St. 34 (Miller 13), Youngstown St. 30 (Akuchie 8). Assists_Morgan St. 10 (Miller 3), Youngstown St. 11 (Rathan-Mayes 4). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 22, Youngstown St. 16. A_1,045 (6,300).
