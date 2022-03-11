Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew against Toronto

Toronto FC (0-1-1) vs. Columbus Crew (1-0-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -169, Toronto FC +429, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Crew put together a 13-13-8 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-3 in home matches. The Crew scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

Toronto put together a 6-18-10 record overall in 2021 while finishing 2-12-3 in road matches. Toronto scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 66.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Aidan Morris (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

Toronto: Ayo Akinola (injured).

