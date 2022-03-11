Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew against Toronto

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Toronto FC (0-1-1) vs. Columbus Crew (1-0-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -169, Toronto FC +429, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Lucas Zelarrayan leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal showing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Crew put together a 13-13-8 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 10-4-3 in home matches. The Crew scored 46 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

Toronto put together a 6-18-10 record overall in 2021 while finishing 2-12-3 in road matches. Toronto scored 39 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 66.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Aidan Morris (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Kevin Molino (injured).

Toronto: Ayo Akinola (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
3|9 Hyland Federal Automation Hands-on...
3|10 ServiceNow Federal Forum - The Future...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS studies "tree cookies" in Montana