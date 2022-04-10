On Air: Federal News Network program
10-man Lens salvages 2-2 draw with Nantes in French league

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 1:10 pm
LENS, France (AP) — Ten-man Lens salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nantes in the French league to keep its slim European hopes alive on Saturday.

The hosts were down to 10 men from the 18th minute when goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca was sent off for fouling Moses Simon outside the area. Chasing a clearance, Simon outsprinted Lens defender Jonathan Gradit and beat Leca to the ball.

Lens stayed in seventh place, four points off a Europa League spot.

Nantes moved into ninth place and will have a better chance of getting a European spot when it faces Nice in the French Cup final next weekend.

Simon outpaced the Lens defense to open the scoring with an angled strike in the eighth minute.

The Nigeria international scored again from a rebound in the 32nd after backup goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez saved a long-range strike from Wylan Cyprien.

Lens midfielder David Pereira Da Costa pulled one back with a first-time effort in the 68th, and substitute Arnaud Kalimuendo equalized from the penalty spot in the 81st after Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont brought down Wesley Said.

Third-placed Rennes hosted relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne late Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

