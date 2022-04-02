Trending:
2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 10:42 pm
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place this weekend.

The first memorial will be held Saturday at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haskins appeared to be in South Florida this week with several teammates, including fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

A 2019 first-round draft pick by Washington, Haskins was released by the team after going 3-10 over two seasons. He was signed by Pittsburgh as a developmental quarterback, but he didn’t appear in a game last season.

