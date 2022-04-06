2022 N.Y. Yankees Schedule

April 8 Boston, 1:05 p.m.
April 9 Boston, 4:05 p.m.
April 10 Boston, 7:08 p.m.
April 11 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
April 12 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
April 13 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
April 14 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
April 15 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
April 16 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
April 17 at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
April 19 at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
April 20 at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
April 21 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
April 22 Cleveland, 7:05 p.m.
April 23 Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.
April 24 Cleveland, 1:05 p.m.
April 26 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
April 27 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
April 28 Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
April 29 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
April 30 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
May 1 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
May 2 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
May 3 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
May 4 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
May 6 Texas, 7:05 p.m.
May 7 Texas, 1:05 p.m.
May 8 Texas, 1:05 p.m.
May 10 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
May 11 Toronto, 12:35 p.m.
May 12 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
May 13 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
May 14 at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
May 15 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
May 16 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
May 17 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
May 18 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
May 19 at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
May 20 Chicago White Sox, 7:05 p.m.
May 21 Chicago White Sox, 1:05 p.m.
May 22 Chicago White Sox, 7:08 p.m.
May 23 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
May 24 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
May 25 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
May 26 at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
May 27 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
May 28 at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
May 29 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
May 31 L.A. Angels, 7:05 p.m.
June 1 L.A. Angels, 7:05 p.m.
June 2 L.A. Angels, 7:05 p.m.
June 3 Detroit, 7:05 p.m.
June 4 Detroit, 1:05 p.m.
June 5 Detroit, 1:05 p.m.
June 7 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
June 8 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
June 9 at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
June 10 Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
June 11 Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
June 12 Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
June 14 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
June 15 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
June 16 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
June 17 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
June 18 at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
June 19 at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
June 20 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
June 21 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
June 22 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
June 23 Houston, 7:05 p.m.
June 24 Houston, 7:05 p.m.
June 25 Houston, 1:05 p.m.
June 26 Houston, 1:05 p.m.
June 27 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
June 28 Oakland, 7:05 p.m.
June 29 Oakland, 1:05 p.m.
June 30 at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
July 1 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
July 2 at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
July 3 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
July 5 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
July 6 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
July 7 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
July 8 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
July 9 at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
July 10 at Boston, 7:08 p.m.
July 12 Cincinnati, 7:05 p.m.
July 13 Cincinnati, 7:05 p.m.
July 14 Cincinnati, 7:05 p.m.
July 15 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
July 16 Boston, 7:15 p.m.
July 17 Boston, 1:05 p.m.
July 21 at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
July 21 at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
July 22 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
July 23 at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
July 24 at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
July 26 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
July 27 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
July 28 Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
July 29 Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
July 30 at N.Y. Yankees, TBD
July 31 Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 1 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 2 Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 3 Seattle, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 5 at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 6 at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 7 at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 8 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Aug. 9 at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 14 at Boston, TBD
Aug. 15 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 16 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 17 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 18 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19 Toronto, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 20 Toronto, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 21 Toronto, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 22 N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 23 N.Y. Mets, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 25 at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Aug. 29 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Aug. 30 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Aug. 31 at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sept. 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 6 Minnesota, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 7 Minnesota, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 8 Minnesota, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 9 Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 10 Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 11 Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 14 at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Sept. 20 Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 21 Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 22 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 23 Boston, 7:05 p.m.
Sept. 24 Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Sept. 30 Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 1 Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 2 Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Oct. 3 at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oct. 5 at Texas, TBD
