2022 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., cb, LSU.

4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

9. Seattle (from Denver), Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.

10. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle), Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.

11. New Orleans (from Washington), Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.

12. Detroit (from Minnesota), Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.

13. Philadelphia (from Cleveland through Houston), Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.

14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.

15. Houston (from Miami through Philadelphia), Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.

16. Washington (from Indpls. through Phil. and N.O.), Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.

17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.

18. Tennessee (from New Orleans through Philadelphia), Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia), Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.

20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.

21. Kansas City (from New England), Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.

23. Buffalo (from Arizona through Baltimore), Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.

24. Dallas, Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.

25. Baltimore (from Buffalo), Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.

26. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.

27. Jacksonville (from Tampa Bay), Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.

28. Green Bay, Devonte Wyatt, dt, Georgia.

29. New England (from S.F. through Miami and K.C.), Cole Strange, g, Chattanooga.

30. Kansas City, George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.

31. Cincinnati, Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.

32. Minnesota (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.

