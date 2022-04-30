2022 NFL Draft Selections

Thursday, April 28 FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville, Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

2. Detroit, Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

3. Houston, Derek Stingley Jr., cb, LSU.

4. N.Y. Jets, Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

5. N.Y. Giants, Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

6. Carolina, Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

7. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

8. Atlanta, Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

9. Seattle (from Denver), Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.

10. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle), Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.

11. New Orleans (from Washington), Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.

12. Detroit (from Minnesota), Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.

13. Philadelphia (from CLE through HOU), Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.

14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.

15. Houston (from Miami through PHI), Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.

16. Washington (from IND through PHI and NO), Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.

17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.

18. Tennessee (from NO through PHI), Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia), Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.

20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.

21. Kansas City (from New England), Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas), Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.

23. Buffalo (from Arizona through Baltimore), Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.

24. Dallas, Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.

25. Baltimore (from Buffalo), Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.

26. N.Y. Jets (from Tennessee), Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.

27. Jacksonville (from Tampa Bay), Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.

28. Green Bay, Devonte Wyatt, dt, Georgia.

29. New England (from SF through Miami and KC), Cole Strange, g, Chattanooga.

30. Kansas City, George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.

31. Cincinnati, Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.

32. Minnesota (from L.A. Rams through Detroit), Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.

Friday, April 29 SECOND ROUND

33. Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville), Logan Hall, de, Houston.

34. Green Bay (from DET through MIN), Christian Watson, wr, North Dakota State.

35. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets), Roger McCreary, cb, Auburn.

36. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants), Breece Hall, rb, Iowa State.

37. Houston, Jalen Pitre, s, Baylor.

38. Atlanta (from CAR through NYJ and NYG), Arnold Ebiketie, de, Penn State.

39. Chicago, Kyler Gordon, cb, Washington.

40. Seattle (from Denver), Boye Mafe, lb, Minnesota.

41. Seattle, Kenneth Walker III, rb, Michigan State.

42. Minnesota (from WAS through IND), Andrew Booth, cb, Clemson.

43. N.Y. Giants (from Atlanta), Wan’Dale Robinson, wr, Kentucky.

44. Houston (from Cleveland), John Metchie III, wr, Alabama.

45. Baltimore, David Ojabo, lb, Michigan.

46. Detroit (from Minnesota), Joshua Paschal, de, Kentucky.

47. Washington (from Indianapolis), Phidarian Mathis, dt, Alabama.

48. Chicago (from L.A. Chargers), Jaquan Brisker, s, Penn State.

49. New Orleans, Alontae Taylor, cb, Tennessee.

50. New England (from Miami through KC), Tyquan Thornton, wr, Baylor.

51. Philadelphia, Cam Jurgens, c, Nebraska.

52. Pittsburgh, George Pickens, wr, Georgia.

53. Indianapolis (from LV through GB and MIN), Alec Pierce, wr, Cincinnati.

54. Kansas City (from New England), Skyy Moore, wr, Western Michigan.

55. Arizona, Trey McBride, te, Colorado State.

56. Dallas, Sam Williams, de, Mississippi.

57. Tampa Bay (from Buffalo), Luke Goedeke, g, Central Michigan.

58. Atlanta (from Tennessee), Troy Andersen, lb, Montana State.

59. Minnesota (Green Bay), Ed Ingram, g, LSU.

60. Cincinnati (from TB through BUF), Cam Taylor-Britt, cb, Nebraska.

61. San Francisco, Drake Jackson, lb, Southern Cal.

62. Kansas City, Bryan Cook, s, Cincinnati.

63. Buffalo (from Cincinnati), James Cook, rb, Georgia.

64. Denver (from L.A. Rams), Nik Bonitto, lb, Oklahoma.

THIRD ROUND

65. Jacksonville, Luke Fortner, c, Kentucky.

66. Minnesota (from Detroit), Brian Asamoah, lb, Oklahoma.

67. N.Y. Giants, Joshua Ezeudu, g, North Carolina.

68. Cleveland (from Houston), Martin Emerson, cb, Mississippi State.

69. Tennessee (from N.Y. Jets), Nicholas Petit-Frere, ot, Ohio State.

70. Jacksonville (from Carolina), Chad Muma, lb, Wyoming.

71. Chicago, Velus Jones, wr, Tennessee.

72. Seattle, Abraham Lucas, ot, Washington State.

73. Indianapolis (from Washington), Jelani Woods, te, Virginia.

74. Atlanta, Desmond Ridder, qb, Cincinnati.

75. Houston (from Denver), Christian Harris, lb, Alabama.

76. Baltimore, Travis Jones, dt, Connecticut.

77. Indianapolis (from Minnesota), Bernhard Raimann, ot, Central Michigan.

78. Cleveland, Alex Wright, de, UAB.

79. L.A. Chargers, JT Woods, s, Baylor.

80. Denver (from NO through HOU), Greg Dulcich, te, UCLA.

81. N.Y. Giants (from Miami), Cordale Flott, cb, LSU.

82. Atlanta (from Indianapolis), DeAngelo Malone, lb, Western Kentucky.

83. Philadelphia, Nakobe Dean, lb, Georgia.

84. Pittsburgh, DeMarvin Leal, dt, Texas A&M.

85. New England, Marcus Jones, cb, Houston.

86. Tennessee (from Las Vegas), Malik Willis, qb, Liberty.

87. Arizona, Cameron Thomas, de, San Diego State.

88. Dallas, Jalen Tolbert, wr, South Alabama.

89. Buffalo, Terrel Bernard, lb, Baylor.

90. Las Vegas (from Tennessee), Dylan Parham, g, Memphis.

91. Tampa Bay, Rachaad White, rb, Arizona State.

92. Green Bay, Sean Rhyan, g, UCLA.

93. San Francisco, Tyrion Davis-Price, rb, LSU.

94. Carolina (from KC through NE), Matt Corral, qb, Mississippi.

95. Cincinnati, Zachary Carter, de, Florida.

96. Indianapolis (from LAR through DEN), Nick Cross, s, Maryland.

Compensatory Selections

97. Detroit, Kerby Joseph, s, Illinois.

98. Washington (from New Orleans), Brian Robinson Jr., rb, Alabama.

99. Cleveland, David Bell, wr, Purdue.

100. Arizona (from Baltimore), Myjai Sanders, de, Cincinnati.

101. N.Y. Jets (from NO through PHI and TEN), Jeremy Ruckert, te, Ohio State.

102. Miami (from San Francisco), Channing Tindall, lb, Georgia.

103. Kansas City, Leo Chenal, lb, Wisconsin.

104. L.A. Rams, Logan Bruss, g, Wisconsin.

105. San Francisco, Danny Gray, wr, SMU.

Saturday, April 30 FOURTH ROUND

106. Tampa Bay (from Jacksonville), Cade Otton, te, Washington.

107. Houston (from Seattle through Cleveland), Dameon Pierce, rb, Florida.

108. Cleveland (from Houston), Perrion Winfrey, dt, Oklahoma.

109. Seattle (from N.Y. Jets), Coby Bryant, cb, Cincinnati.

110. Baltimore (from N.Y. Giants), Daniel Faalele, ot, Minnesota.

111. N.Y. Jets (from Carolina), Max Mitchell, ot, Louisiana.

112. N.Y. Giants (from Chicago), Daniel Bellinger, te, San Diego State.

113. Washington, Percy Butler, s, Louisiana.

114. N.Y. Giants (from Atlanta), Dane Belton, s, Iowa.

115. Denver, Damarri Mathis, cb, Pittsburgh.

116. Denver (from Seattle), Eyioma Uwazurike, dt, Iowa State.

117. N.Y. Jets (from Minnesota), Micheal Clemons, de, Texas A&M.

118. Minnesota (from Cleveland), Akayleb Evans, cb, Missouri.

119. Baltimore, Jayln Armour-Davis, cb, Alabama.

120. Carolina (from NO through WAS), Brandon Smith, lb, Penn State.

121. New England (from Miami through KC), Jack Jones, cb, Arizona State.

122. Las Vegas (from IND through MIN), Zamir White, rb, Georgia.

123. L.A. Chargers, Isaiah Spiller, rb, Texas A&M.

124. Cleveland (from Philadelphia through Houston), Cade York, k, LSU.

125. Miami (from Pittsburgh), Erik Ezukanma, wr, Texas Tech.

126. Las Vegas (from LV through MIN), Neil Farrell Jr., dt, LSU.

127. New England, Pierre Strong, rb, South Dakota State.

128. Baltimore (from Arizona), Charlie Kolar, te, Iowa State.

129. Dallas, Jake Ferguson, te, Wisconsin.

130. Baltimore (from Buffalo), Jordan Stout, p, Penn State.

131. Tennessee, Hassan Haskins, rb, Michigan.

132. Green Bay, Romeo Doubs, wr, Nevada.

133. Tampa Bay, Jake Camarda, p, Georgia.

134. San Francisco, Spencer Burford, g, UTSA.

135. Kansas City, Joshua Williams, cb, Fayetteville State.

136. Cincinnati, Cordell Volson, g, North Dakota State.

137. New England (from LAR through HOU and CAR), Bailey Zappe, qb, W. Kentucky.

Compensatory Selections

138. Pittsburgh, Calvin Austin III, wr, Memphis.

139. Baltimore, Isaiah Likely, te, Coastal Carolina.

140. Green Bay, Zach Tom, c, Wake Forest.

141. Baltimore, Damarion Williams, cb, Houston.

142. L.A. Rams, Decobie Durant, cb, South Carolina State.

143. Tennessee, Chigoziem Okonwo, te, Maryland.

FIFTH ROUND

144. Washington (from JAX through CAR), Sam Howell, qb, North Carolina.

145. Kansas City (from DET through DEN and SEA), Darian Kinnard, g, Kentucky.

146. N.Y. Giants (from N.Y. Jets), Micah McFadden, lb, Indiana.

147. N.Y. Giants, DJ Davidson, dt, Arizona State.

148. Buffalo (from HOU through CHI), Khalil Shakir, wr, Boise State.

149. Washington (from Carolina), Cole Turner, te, Nevada.

150. Houston (from Chicago), Thomas Booker, dt, Stanford.

151. Atlanta, Tyler Allgeier, rb, BYU.

152. Denver, Delarrin Turner-Yell, s, Oklahoma.

153. Seattle, Tariq Woolen, cb, UTSA.

154. Jacksonville (from WAS through PHI), Snoop Conner, rb, Mississippi.

155. Dallas (from Cleveland), Matt Waletzko, ot, North Dakota.

156. Cleveland (from BAL through MIN), Jerome Ford, rb, Cincinnati.

157. Tampa Bay (from MIN through JAX), Zyon McCollum, cb, Sam Houston State.

158. Seattle (from MIA through NE and KC), Tyreke Smith, de, Ohio State.

159. Indianapolis, Eric Johnson, dt, Missouri State.

160. L.A. Chargers, Otito Ogbonnia, dt, UCLA.

161. New Orleans, D’Marco Jackson, lb, Appalachian State.

162. Denver (from PHI through HOU), Montrell Washington, WR, Samford.

163. Tennessee (from PIT through NYJ), Kyle Philips, wr, UCLA.

164. L.A. Rams (from NE through LV), Kyren Williams, rb, Notre Dame.

165. Minnesota (from Las Vegas), Esezi Otomewo, de, Minnesota.

166. Cincinnati (from ARI through PHI via HOU and CHI), Tycen Anderson, s, Toledo.

167. Dallas, DaRon Bland, cb, Fresno State.

168. Chicago (from Buffalo), Braxton Jones, ot, Southern Utah State.

169. Minnesota (from TEN through LV), Ty Chandler, rb, North Carolina.

170. Houston (from TB through NE), Teagan Quitoriano, te, Oregon State.

171. Denver (from Green Bay), Luke Wattenberg, c, Washington.

172. San Francisco, Samuel Womack, cb, Toledo.

173. N.Y. Giants (from KC through BAL), Marcus McKethan, g, North Carolina.

174. Chicago (from Cincinnati), Dominique Robinson, lb, Miami (Ohio).

175. Las Vegas (from L.A. Rams), Matthew Butler, dt, Tennessee.

Compensatory Selections

176. Dallas, Damone Clark, lb, LSU.

177. Detroit, James Mitchell, te, Virgina Tech.

178. Dallas, John Ridgeway, dt, Arkansas.

179. Green Bay (from IND through DEN), Kingsley Enagbare, de, South Carolina.

SIXTH ROUND

180. Buffalo (from JAX through TB), Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State.

181. Philadelphia (from Detroit), Kyron Johnson, lb, Kansas.

182. N.Y. Giants, Darrian Beavers, lb, Cincinnati.

183. New England (from Houston), Kevin Harris, rb, South Carolina.

184. Minnesota (from N.Y. Jets), Vederian Lowe, ot, Illinois.

185. Buffalo (from Carolina), Christian Benford, cb, Villanova.

186. Chicago, Zach Thomas, g, San Diego State.

187. San Francisco (from Denver), Nick Zakelj, ot, Fordham.

188. Detroit (from SEA through JAX and PHI), Malcolm Rodriguez, lb, Oklahoma State.

189. Carolina (from Washington), Amare Barno, de, Virginia Tech.

190. Atlanta, Justin Shaffer, g, Georgia.

191. Minnesota (from BAL through KC), Jalen Nailor, wr, Michigan State.

192. Indianapolis (from Minnesota), Andrew Ogletree, te, Youngstown State.

193. Dallas (from Cleveland), Devin Harper, lb, Oklahoma State.

194. New Orleans (from IND through PHI), Jordan Jackson, dt, Air Force.

195. L.A. Chargers, Jamaree Salyer, g, Georgia.

196. Baltimore (from Miami), Tyler Badie, rb, Missouri.

197. Jacksonville (from Philadelphia), Gregory Junior, cb, Ouachita Baptist.

198. Philadelphia (from PIT through JAX), Grant Calcaterra, te, SMU.

199. Carolina (from Las Vegas), Cade Mays, g, Tennessee.

200. New England, Sam Roberts, dt, Northwest Missouri State.

201. Arizona, Keaontay Ingram, rb, Southern Cal.

202. Cleveland (from Dallas), Michael Woods II, wr, Oklahoma.

203. Chicago (from Buffalo), Trestan Ebner, rb, Baylor.

204. Tennessee, Theo Jackson, cb, Tennessee.

205. Houston (from Green Bay), Austin Deculus, ot, LSU.

206. Denver (from TB through NYJ and PHI), Matt Henningsen, dt, Wisconsin.

207. Chicago (from SF through NYJ and HOU), Doug Kramer, c, Illinois.

208. Pittsburgh (from Kansas City), Connor Heyward, te, Michigan State.

209. Buffalo (from Cincinnati), Luke Tenuta, ot, Virginia Tech.

210. New England (from L.A. Rams), Chasen Hines, c, LSU.

Compensatory Selections

211. L.A. Rams, Quentin Lake, s, UCLA.

212. L.A. Rams, Derion Kendrick, cb, Georgia.

213. Atlanta, John FitzPatrick, te, Georgia.

214. L.A. Chargers, Ja’Sir Taylor, cb, Wake Forest.

215. Arizona, Lecitus Smith, g, Virginia Tech.

216. Indianapolis, Curtis Brooks, dt, Cincinnati.

217. Detroit, James Houston, lb, Jackson State.

218. Tampa Bay (from L.A. Rams), Ko Kieft, te, Minnesota.

219. Tennessee, Chance Campbell, lb, Mississippi.

220. San Francisco, Kalia Davis, dt, UCF.

221. San Francisco, Tariq Castro-Fields, cb, Penn State.

MORE

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.