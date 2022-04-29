2022 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

|April 28-April 30
|Arizona
2 (55) Trey McBride, te, Colorado State.
3 (87) Cameron Thomas, de, San Diego State.
3 (100) Myjai Sanders, de, Cincinnati.
1 (8) Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.
2 (38) Arnold Ebiketie, de, Penn State.
2 (58) Troy Andersen, lb, Montana State.
3 (74) Desmond Ridder, qb, Cincinnati.
3 (82) DeAngelo Malone, lb, Western Kentucky.
1 (14) Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.
1 (25) Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.
2 (45) David Ojabo, lb, Michigan.
3 (76) Travis Jones, dt, Connecticut.
1 (23) Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.
2 (63) James Cook, rb, Georgia.
3 (89) Terrel Bernard, lb, Baylor.
1 (6) Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.
3 (94) Matt Corral, qb, Mississippi.
2 (39) Kyler Gordon, cb, Washington.
2 (48) Jaquan Brisker, s, Penn State.
3 (71) Velus Jones, wr, Tennessee.
1 (31) Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.
2 (60) Cam Taylor-Britt, cb, Nebraska.
3 (95) Zachary Carter, de, Florida.
3 (68) Martin Emerson, cb, Mississippi State.
3 (78) Alex Wright, de, UAB.
3 (99) David Bell, wr, Purdue.
1 (24) Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.
2 (56) Sam Williams, de, Mississippi.
3 (88) Jalen Tolbert, wr, South Alabama.
2 (64) Nik Bonitto, lb, Oklahoma.
3 (80) Greg Dulcich, te, UCLA.
1 (2) Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.
1 (12) Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.
2 (46) Josh Paschal, de, Kentucky.
3 (97) Kerby Joseph, s, Illinois.
1 (22) Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.
1 (28) Devonte Wyatt, dt Georgia.
2 (34) Christian Watson, wr, North Dakota State.
3 (92) Sean Rhyan, g, UCLA.
1 (3) Derek Stingley Jr., db, LSU.
1 (15) Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.
2 (37) Jalen Pitre, s, Baylor.
2 (44) John Metchie III, wr, Alabama.
3 (75) Christian Harris, lb, Alabama.
2 (53) Alec Pierce, wr, Cincinnati.
3 (73) Jelani Woods, te, Virginia.
3 (77) Bernhard Raimann, ot, Central Michigan.
3 (96) Nick Cross, s, Maryland.
1 (1) Travon Walker, de, Georgia.
1 (27) Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.
3 (65) Luke Fortner, c, Kentucky.
3 (70) Chad Muma, lb, Wyoming.
1 (21) Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.
1 (30) George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.
2 (54) Skyy Moore, wr, Western Michigan.
2 (62) Bryan Cook, s, Cincinnati.
3 (103) Leo Chenal, lb, Wisconsin.
3 (90) Dylan Parham, g, Memphis.
1 (17) Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.
3 (79) JT Woods, s, Baylor.
3 (104) Logan Bruss, g, Wisconsin.
3 (102) Channing Tindall, lb, Georgia.
1 (32) Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.
2 (42) Andrew Booth, cb, Clemson.
2 (59) Ed Ingram, g, LSU.
3 (66) Brian Asamoah, lb, Oklahoma.
1 (29) Cole Strange, g, Tenn.-Chattanooga.
2 (50) Tyquan Thornton, wr, Baylor.
3 (85) Marcus Jones, cb, Houston.
1 (11) Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.
1 (19) Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.
2 (49) Alontae Taylor, cb, Tennessee.
1 (5) Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.
1 (7) Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.
2 (43) Wan’Dale Robinson, wr, Kentucky.
3 (67) Joshua Ezeudu, g, North Carolina.
3 (81) Cordale Flott, cb, LSU.
1 (4) Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.
1 (10) Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.
1 (26) Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.
2 (36) Breece Hall, rb, Iowa State.
3 (101) Jeremy Ruckert, te, Ohio State.
1 (13) Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.
2 (51) Cam Jurgens, c, Nebraska.
3 (83) Nakobe Dean, lb, Georgia.
1 (20) Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.
2 (52) George Pickens, wr, Georgia.
3 (84) DeMarvin Leal, dt, Texas A&M.
2 (61) Drake Jackson, lb, Southern Cal.
3 (93) Tyrion Davis-Price, rb, LSU.
3 (105) Danny Gray, wr, SMU.
1 (9) Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.
2 (40) Boye Mafe, lb, Minnesota.
2 (41) Kenneth Walker III, rb, Michigan State.
3 (72) Abraham Lucas, ot, Washington State.
2 (33) Logan Hall, dt, Houston.
2 (57) Luke Goedeke, g, Central Michigan.
3 (91) Rachaad White, rb, Arizona State.
1 (18) Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.
2 (35) Roger McCreary, cb, Auburn.
3 (69) Nicholas Petit-Frere, ot, Ohio State.
3 (86) Malik Willis, qb, Liberty.
1 (16) Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.
2 (47) Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama.
3 (98) Brian Robinson Jr., rb, Alabama.
