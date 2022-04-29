Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2022 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

The Associated Pres
April 29, 2022 11:31 pm
3 min read
      
April 28-April 30
Arizona

2 (55) Trey McBride, te, Colorado State.

3 (87) Cameron Thomas, de, San Diego State.

3 (100) Myjai Sanders, de, Cincinnati.

Atlanta

1 (8) Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

2 (38) Arnold Ebiketie, de, Penn State.

2 (58) Troy Andersen, lb, Montana State.

3 (74) Desmond Ridder, qb, Cincinnati.

3 (82) DeAngelo Malone, lb, Western Kentucky.

Baltimore

1 (14) Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.

1 (25) Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.

2 (45) David Ojabo, lb, Michigan.

3 (76) Travis Jones, dt, Connecticut.

        Read more: Sports News

Buffalo

1 (23) Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.

2 (63) James Cook, rb, Georgia.

3 (89) Terrel Bernard, lb, Baylor.

Carolina

1 (6) Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.

3 (94) Matt Corral, qb, Mississippi.

Chicago

2 (39) Kyler Gordon, cb, Washington.

2 (48) Jaquan Brisker, s, Penn State.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

3 (71) Velus Jones, wr, Tennessee.

Cincinnati

1 (31) Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.

2 (60) Cam Taylor-Britt, cb, Nebraska.

3 (95) Zachary Carter, de, Florida.

Cleveland

3 (68) Martin Emerson, cb, Mississippi State.

3 (78) Alex Wright, de, UAB.

3 (99) David Bell, wr, Purdue.

Dallas

1 (24) Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.

2 (56) Sam Williams, de, Mississippi.

3 (88) Jalen Tolbert, wr, South Alabama.

Denver

2 (64) Nik Bonitto, lb, Oklahoma.

3 (80) Greg Dulcich, te, UCLA.

Detroit

1 (2) Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.

1 (12) Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.

2 (46) Josh Paschal, de, Kentucky.

3 (97) Kerby Joseph, s, Illinois.

Green Bay

1 (22) Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.

1 (28) Devonte Wyatt, dt Georgia.

2 (34) Christian Watson, wr, North Dakota State.

3 (92) Sean Rhyan, g, UCLA.

Houston

1 (3) Derek Stingley Jr., db, LSU.

1 (15) Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.

2 (37) Jalen Pitre, s, Baylor.

2 (44) John Metchie III, wr, Alabama.

3 (75) Christian Harris, lb, Alabama.

Indianapolis

2 (53) Alec Pierce, wr, Cincinnati.

3 (73) Jelani Woods, te, Virginia.

3 (77) Bernhard Raimann, ot, Central Michigan.

3 (96) Nick Cross, s, Maryland.

Jacksonville

1 (1) Travon Walker, de, Georgia.

1 (27) Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.

3 (65) Luke Fortner, c, Kentucky.

3 (70) Chad Muma, lb, Wyoming.

Kansas City

1 (21) Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.

1 (30) George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.

2 (54) Skyy Moore, wr, Western Michigan.

2 (62) Bryan Cook, s, Cincinnati.

3 (103) Leo Chenal, lb, Wisconsin.

Las Vegas

3 (90) Dylan Parham, g, Memphis.

L.A. Chargers

1 (17) Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.

3 (79) JT Woods, s, Baylor.

L.A. Rams

3 (104) Logan Bruss, g, Wisconsin.

Miami

3 (102) Channing Tindall, lb, Georgia.

Minnesota

1 (32) Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.

2 (42) Andrew Booth, cb, Clemson.

2 (59) Ed Ingram, g, LSU.

3 (66) Brian Asamoah, lb, Oklahoma.

New England

1 (29) Cole Strange, g, Tenn.-Chattanooga.

2 (50) Tyquan Thornton, wr, Baylor.

3 (85) Marcus Jones, cb, Houston.

New Orleans

1 (11) Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.

1 (19) Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.

2 (49) Alontae Taylor, cb, Tennessee.

N.Y. Giants

1 (5) Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.

1 (7) Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.

2 (43) Wan’Dale Robinson, wr, Kentucky.

3 (67) Joshua Ezeudu, g, North Carolina.

3 (81) Cordale Flott, cb, LSU.

N.Y. Jets

1 (4) Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.

1 (10) Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.

1 (26) Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.

2 (36) Breece Hall, rb, Iowa State.

3 (101) Jeremy Ruckert, te, Ohio State.

Philadelphia

1 (13) Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.

2 (51) Cam Jurgens, c, Nebraska.

3 (83) Nakobe Dean, lb, Georgia.

Pittsburgh

1 (20) Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.

2 (52) George Pickens, wr, Georgia.

3 (84) DeMarvin Leal, dt, Texas A&M.

San Francisco

2 (61) Drake Jackson, lb, Southern Cal.

3 (93) Tyrion Davis-Price, rb, LSU.

3 (105) Danny Gray, wr, SMU.

Seattle

1 (9) Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.

2 (40) Boye Mafe, lb, Minnesota.

2 (41) Kenneth Walker III, rb, Michigan State.

3 (72) Abraham Lucas, ot, Washington State.

Tampa Bay

2 (33) Logan Hall, dt, Houston.

2 (57) Luke Goedeke, g, Central Michigan.

3 (91) Rachaad White, rb, Arizona State.

Tennessee

1 (18) Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.

2 (35) Roger McCreary, cb, Auburn.

3 (69) Nicholas Petit-Frere, ot, Ohio State.

3 (86) Malik Willis, qb, Liberty.

Washington

1 (16) Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.

2 (47) Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama.

3 (98) Brian Robinson Jr., rb, Alabama.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|6 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories