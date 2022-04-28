2022 NFL Team-by-Team Draft

|April 28-April 30
|Arizona
no first-round selection.
1 (8) Drake London, wr, Southern Cal.
1 (14) Kyle Hamilton, s, Notre Dame.
1 (25) Tyler Linderbaum, c, Iowa.
1 (23) Kaiir Elam, cb, Florida.
1 (6) Ikem Ekwonu, ot, North Carolina State.
no first-round selection.
1 (31) Daxton Hill, s, Michigan.
no first-round selection.
1 (24) Tyler Smith, ot, Tulsa.
no first-round selection.
1 (2) Aidan Hutchinson, de, Michigan.
1 (12) Jameson Williams, wr, Alabama.
1 (22) Quay Walker, lb, Georgia.
1 (28) Devonte Wyatt, dt Georgia.
1 (3) Derek Stingley Jr., db, LSU.
1 (15) Kenyon Green, g, Texas A&M.
no first-round selection.
1 (1) Travon Walker, de, Georgia.
1 (27) Devin Lloyd, lb, Utah.
1 (21) Trent McDuffie, cb, Washington.
1 (30) George Karlaftis, de, Purdue.
no first-round selection.
1 (17) Zion Johnson, g, Boston College.
no first-round selection.
no first-round selection.
1 (32) Lewis Cine, s, Georgia.
1 (29) Cole Strange, g, Tenn.-Chattanooga.
1 (11) Chris Olave, wr, Ohio State.
1 (19) Trevor Penning, ot, Northern Iowa.
1 (5) Kayvon Thibodeaux, de, Oregon.
1 (7) Evan Neal, ot, Alabama.
1 (4) Ahmad Gardner, cb, Cincinnati.
1 (10) Garrett Wilson, wr, Ohio State.
1 (26) Jermaine Johnson II, de, Florida State.
1 (13) Jordan Davis, dt, Georgia.
1 (20) Kenny Pickett, qb, Pittsburgh.
no first-round selection.
1 (9) Charles Cross, ot, Mississippi State.
no first-round selection.
1 (18) Treylon Burks, wr, Arkansas.
1 (16) Jahan Dotson, wr, Penn State.
