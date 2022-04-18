Trending:
Sports News

49ers sign DL Kemoko Turay

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 6:57 pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal on Monday.

Turay was originally drafted by Indianapolis in the second round in 2018 and spent the past four seasons with the Colts.

Turay played 13 games last season and finished with nine tackles, a career-high 5 1/2 sacks and the first fumble recovery of his career.

Turay has played 38 career games with 33 tackles, 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Sports News

