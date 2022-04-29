Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

72-year-old John Force breaks zMAX Dragway records

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force broke both ends of the zMAX Dragway record Friday night, making the fastest run at the facility to power to the Funny Car provisional No. 1 qualifying position at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force, the 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second run at 334.24 mph in a Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney, five years ago. The speed was the fastest in both nitro categories.

“We’re looking for consistency and this was a good night for our team,” Force said. “We found something there and I was driving right down the groove. It was pretty cool and a good night for our team. I’ve felt some pressure the last couple weeks, but sometimes you get tested in life and to come back and run like this feels good.”

Justin Ashley led in Top Fuel and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Ashley had a 3.669 at 331.77. Johnson, the winner last weekend at Baytown in Texas, ran a 6.767 at 198.70 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|6 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories