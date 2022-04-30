On Air: This Just In
72-year-old John Force tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 6:38 pm
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday with his zMAX Dragway-record run Friday night in the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force, a 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second pass at 334.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney Force five years ago.

Justin Ashley led the Top Fuel field with his Friday pass of 3.669 at 331.77. Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup with a 6.714 at 201.16 on Saturday on a Suzuki.

