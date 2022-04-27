Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Adames leads Brewers against the Pirates after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Milwaukee Brewers (11-7, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-9, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 6.35 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -177, Pirates +153; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Willy Adames’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has gone 4-3 at home and 8-9 overall. The Pirates have a 2-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home and 11-7 overall. The Brewers have an 8-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’Bryan Hayes has six doubles for the Pirates. Daniel Vogelbach is 9-for-28 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Adames leads the Brewers with a .239 batting average, and has three doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 12 RBI. Hunter Renfroe is 7-for-28 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Cole Tucker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Banda: 10-Day IL (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories