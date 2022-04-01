AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 62 35 20 5 2 77 193 189 Charlotte 63 36 23 4 0 76 211 181 Providence 58 30 18 4 6 70 170 154 Hershey 64 30 25 5 4 69 178 176 Hartford 61 29 25 5 2 65 178 189 WB/Scranton 64 29 27 4 4 66 175 193 Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187 Lehigh Valley 61 23 27 7 4 57 162 198

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 61 39 15 6 1 85 216 166 Laval 57 31 21 3 2 67 194 183 Toronto 60 32 24 3 1 68 199 199 Belleville 58 31 24 3 0 65 178 178 Syracuse 62 30 24 6 2 68 188 197 Rochester 64 31 25 5 3 70 215 238 Cleveland 63 24 27 8 4 60 176 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 62 40 12 5 5 90 206 157 Manitoba 61 35 20 4 2 76 190 171 Milwaukee 65 33 24 4 4 74 197 196 Rockford 57 28 24 4 1 61 170 179 Texas 60 25 24 6 5 61 185 198 Grand Rapids 63 27 28 6 2 62 170 195 Iowa 58 24 26 5 3 56 160 175

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 56 39 12 4 1 83 205 150 Ontario 57 36 14 4 3 79 224 178 Colorado 59 33 19 4 3 73 200 177 Bakersfield 56 29 17 5 5 68 183 161 Abbotsford 57 30 21 5 1 66 188 166 San Diego 55 26 26 2 1 55 169 172 Henderson 55 25 26 3 1 54 156 173 Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214 San Jose 58 20 34 2 2 44 179 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 5, Rochester 4

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 1, Providence 0

Manitoba 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.