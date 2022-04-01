Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 62 35 20 5 2 77 193 189
Charlotte 63 36 23 4 0 76 211 181
Providence 58 30 18 4 6 70 170 154
Hershey 64 30 25 5 4 69 178 176
Hartford 61 29 25 5 2 65 178 189
WB/Scranton 64 29 27 4 4 66 175 193
Bridgeport 62 27 25 6 4 64 183 187
Lehigh Valley 61 23 27 7 4 57 162 198

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 61 39 15 6 1 85 216 166
Laval 57 31 21 3 2 67 194 183
Toronto 60 32 24 3 1 68 199 199
Belleville 58 31 24 3 0 65 178 178
Syracuse 62 30 24 6 2 68 188 197
Rochester 64 31 25 5 3 70 215 238
Cleveland 63 24 27 8 4 60 176 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 62 40 12 5 5 90 206 157
Manitoba 61 35 20 4 2 76 190 171
Milwaukee 65 33 24 4 4 74 197 196
Rockford 57 28 24 4 1 61 170 179
Texas 60 25 24 6 5 61 185 198
Grand Rapids 63 27 28 6 2 62 170 195
Iowa 58 24 26 5 3 56 160 175

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 56 39 12 4 1 83 205 150
Ontario 57 36 14 4 3 79 224 178
Colorado 59 33 19 4 3 73 200 177
Bakersfield 56 29 17 5 5 68 183 161
Abbotsford 57 30 21 5 1 66 188 166
San Diego 55 26 26 2 1 55 169 172
Henderson 55 25 26 3 1 54 156 173
Tucson 55 20 30 4 1 45 148 214
San Jose 58 20 34 2 2 44 179 240

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Hartford 1

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

Charlotte 5, Hershey 3

Cleveland 5, Rochester 4

Texas 2, Grand Rapids 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 3

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 2

Springfield 1, Providence 0

Manitoba 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 1

        Read more: Sports News

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Rockford at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 4:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|8 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
4|8 Virtual Security Clearance Job Fair
4|8 2022 Procurement Playbook - USAID -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories