AHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|64
|37
|20
|5
|2
|81
|200
|194
|Charlotte
|64
|37
|23
|4
|0
|78
|214
|182
|Providence
|59
|30
|19
|4
|6
|70
|171
|158
|Hershey
|65
|30
|26
|5
|4
|69
|179
|179
|Hartford
|62
|29
|26
|5
|2
|65
|183
|197
|WB/Scranton
|65
|30
|27
|4
|4
|68
|184
|195
|Bridgeport
|64
|27
|27
|6
|4
|64
|188
|200
|Lehigh Valley
|63
|25
|27
|7
|4
|61
|169
|203
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|62
|39
|16
|6
|1
|85
|218
|169
|Laval
|59
|31
|23
|3
|2
|67
|196
|192
|Syracuse
|64
|32
|24
|6
|2
|72
|200
|203
|Toronto
|61
|32
|25
|3
|1
|68
|202
|203
|Rochester
|65
|32
|25
|5
|3
|72
|221
|240
|Belleville
|60
|31
|25
|4
|0
|66
|183
|185
|Cleveland
|64
|24
|28
|8
|4
|60
|178
|222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|64
|41
|13
|5
|5
|92
|215
|163
|Manitoba
|62
|36
|20
|4
|2
|78
|194
|174
|Milwaukee
|67
|34
|25
|4
|4
|76
|201
|203
|Rockford
|59
|30
|24
|4
|1
|65
|180
|185
|Texas
|62
|27
|24
|6
|5
|65
|193
|203
|Iowa
|60
|25
|27
|5
|3
|58
|165
|181
|Grand Rapids
|65
|27
|30
|6
|2
|62
|173
|201
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|58
|41
|12
|4
|1
|87
|215
|152
|Ontario
|59
|36
|15
|5
|3
|80
|228
|190
|Colorado
|61
|35
|19
|4
|3
|77
|212
|181
|Bakersfield
|58
|30
|18
|5
|5
|70
|190
|168
|Abbotsford
|59
|32
|21
|5
|1
|70
|197
|168
|San Diego
|57
|27
|26
|3
|1
|58
|175
|177
|Henderson
|57
|26
|27
|3
|1
|56
|163
|180
|Tucson
|57
|20
|31
|5
|1
|46
|154
|224
|San Jose
|60
|20
|36
|2
|2
|44
|181
|250
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Springfield 3, Belleville 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3
Manitoba 4, Toronto 3
Texas 5, Chicago 3
Syracuse 4, Providence 1
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1
Stockton 3, San Jose 1
Abbotsford 3, Laval 1
Monday’s Games
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
