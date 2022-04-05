On Air: Innovation in Government
AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 64 37 20 5 2 81 200 194
Charlotte 64 37 23 4 0 78 214 182
Providence 60 31 19 4 6 72 175 161
Hershey 66 31 26 5 4 71 183 182
Hartford 63 29 26 6 2 66 186 201
WB/Scranton 65 30 27 4 4 68 184 195
Bridgeport 65 27 27 7 4 65 191 204
Lehigh Valley 63 25 27 7 4 61 169 203

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 62 39 16 6 1 85 218 169
Laval 59 31 23 3 2 67 196 192
Syracuse 64 32 24 6 2 72 200 203
Toronto 61 32 25 3 1 68 202 203
Rochester 65 32 25 5 3 72 221 240
Belleville 60 31 25 4 0 66 183 185
Cleveland 64 24 28 8 4 60 178 222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 64 41 13 5 5 92 215 163
Manitoba 62 36 20 4 2 78 194 174
Milwaukee 67 34 25 4 4 76 201 203
Rockford 60 30 25 4 1 65 181 189
Texas 62 27 24 6 5 65 193 203
Iowa 60 25 27 5 3 58 165 181
Grand Rapids 65 27 30 6 2 62 173 201

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 58 41 12 4 1 87 215 152
Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190
Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181
Bakersfield 58 30 18 5 5 70 190 168
Abbotsford 59 32 21 5 1 70 197 168
San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177
Henderson 58 27 27 3 1 58 167 181
Tucson 57 20 31 5 1 46 154 224
San Jose 60 20 36 2 2 44 181 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Providence 4, Hartford 3

Henderson 4, Rockford 1

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 3

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

