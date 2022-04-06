AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 64 37 20 5 2 81 200 194 Charlotte 64 37 23 4 0 78 214 182 Providence 60 31 19 4 6 72 175 161 Hershey 66 31 26 5 4 71 183 182 Hartford 63 29 26 6 2 66 186 201 WB/Scranton 65 30 27 4 4 68 184 195 Bridgeport 65 27 27 7 4 65 191 204 Lehigh Valley 63 25 27 7 4 61 169 203

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 62 39 16 6 1 85 218 169 Laval 59 31 23 3 2 67 196 192 Syracuse 64 32 24 6 2 72 200 203 Toronto 61 32 25 3 1 68 202 203 Rochester 65 32 25 5 3 72 221 240 Belleville 60 31 25 4 0 66 183 185 Cleveland 64 24 28 8 4 60 178 222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 64 41 13 5 5 92 215 163 Manitoba 63 37 20 4 2 80 197 176 Milwaukee 68 34 26 4 4 76 203 206 Rockford 61 31 25 4 1 67 182 189 Texas 62 27 24 6 5 65 193 203 Iowa 61 26 27 5 3 60 171 182 Grand Rapids 65 27 30 6 2 62 173 201

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 58 41 12 4 1 87 215 152 Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190 Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181 Bakersfield 58 30 18 5 5 70 190 168 Abbotsford 59 32 21 5 1 70 197 168 San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177 Henderson 59 27 28 3 1 58 167 182 Tucson 58 20 32 5 1 46 155 230 San Jose 60 20 36 2 2 44 181 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 3

Iowa 6, Tucson 1

Rockford 1, Henderson 0

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

