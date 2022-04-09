AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|65
|37
|21
|5
|2
|81
|203
|199
|Charlotte
|66
|39
|23
|4
|0
|82
|221
|185
|Providence
|61
|31
|20
|4
|6
|72
|177
|164
|Hershey
|67
|31
|27
|5
|4
|71
|184
|186
|WB/Scranton
|66
|31
|27
|4
|4
|70
|187
|196
|Bridgeport
|66
|28
|27
|7
|4
|67
|194
|206
|Hartford
|65
|29
|28
|6
|2
|66
|189
|208
|Lehigh Valley
|65
|26
|28
|7
|4
|63
|174
|207
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|64
|39
|17
|7
|1
|86
|222
|177
|Laval
|61
|33
|23
|3
|2
|71
|206
|197
|Syracuse
|66
|33
|24
|7
|2
|75
|208
|210
|Belleville
|62
|33
|25
|4
|0
|70
|191
|189
|Toronto
|62
|33
|25
|3
|1
|70
|206
|206
|Rochester
|67
|32
|26
|6
|3
|73
|226
|250
|Cleveland
|65
|24
|28
|8
|5
|61
|179
|224
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|65
|42
|13
|5
|5
|94
|219
|165
|Manitoba
|64
|37
|21
|4
|2
|80
|199
|183
|Milwaukee
|69
|35
|26
|4
|4
|78
|210
|208
|Rockford
|61
|31
|25
|4
|1
|67
|182
|189
|Texas
|63
|27
|25
|6
|5
|65
|195
|207
|Iowa
|62
|27
|27
|5
|3
|62
|176
|183
|Grand Rapids
|66
|28
|30
|6
|2
|64
|175
|202
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|59
|42
|12
|4
|1
|89
|218
|154
|Ontario
|60
|36
|15
|5
|4
|81
|230
|193
|Colorado
|62
|36
|19
|4
|3
|79
|216
|182
|Abbotsford
|60
|33
|21
|5
|1
|72
|203
|171
|Bakersfield
|60
|31
|19
|5
|5
|72
|194
|174
|San Diego
|58
|27
|27
|3
|1
|58
|178
|183
|Henderson
|59
|27
|28
|3
|1
|58
|167
|182
|Tucson
|59
|20
|33
|5
|1
|46
|156
|235
|San Jose
|61
|20
|36
|3
|2
|45
|183
|253
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Belleville 4, Utica 1
Bridgeport 3, Providence 2
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Laval 4, Rochester 3
Syracuse 5, Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1
Milwaukee 7, Manitoba 2
Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1
Abbotsford 6, San Diego 3
Stockton 3, Ontario 2
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
