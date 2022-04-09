On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 65 37 21 5 2 81 203 199
Charlotte 66 39 23 4 0 82 221 185
Providence 61 31 20 4 6 72 177 164
Hershey 67 31 27 5 4 71 184 186
WB/Scranton 66 31 27 4 4 70 187 196
Bridgeport 66 28 27 7 4 67 194 206
Hartford 65 29 28 6 2 66 189 208
Lehigh Valley 65 26 28 7 4 63 174 207

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 64 39 17 7 1 86 222 177
Laval 61 33 23 3 2 71 206 197
Syracuse 66 33 24 7 2 75 208 210
Belleville 62 33 25 4 0 70 191 189
Toronto 62 33 25 3 1 70 206 206
Rochester 67 32 26 6 3 73 226 250
Cleveland 65 24 28 8 5 61 179 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 65 42 13 5 5 94 219 165
Manitoba 64 37 21 4 2 80 199 183
Milwaukee 69 35 26 4 4 78 210 208
Rockford 61 31 25 4 1 67 182 189
Texas 63 27 25 6 5 65 195 207
Iowa 62 27 27 5 3 62 176 183
Grand Rapids 66 28 30 6 2 64 175 202

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 59 42 12 4 1 89 218 154
Ontario 60 36 15 5 4 81 230 193
Colorado 62 36 19 4 3 79 216 182
Abbotsford 60 33 21 5 1 72 203 171
Bakersfield 60 31 19 5 5 72 194 174
San Diego 58 27 27 3 1 58 178 183
Henderson 59 27 28 3 1 58 167 182
Tucson 59 20 33 5 1 46 156 235
San Jose 61 20 36 3 2 45 183 253

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Utica 1

Bridgeport 3, Providence 2

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Laval 4, Rochester 3

Syracuse 5, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 7, Manitoba 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Abbotsford 6, San Diego 3

Stockton 3, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 6 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

