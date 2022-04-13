AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 68 40 23 5 0 85 228 190 Springfield 68 37 23 6 2 82 209 211 Providence 63 33 20 4 6 76 185 167 Hershey 70 33 28 5 4 75 193 192 WB/Scranton 68 31 29 4 4 70 188 201 Bridgeport 68 29 28 7 4 69 200 214 Hartford 67 30 29 6 2 68 193 212 Lehigh Valley 68 27 30 7 4 65 179 214

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 65 39 18 7 1 86 225 182 Laval 64 35 23 4 2 76 219 205 Syracuse 68 35 24 7 2 79 213 212 Toronto 64 34 26 3 1 72 215 214 Rochester 69 34 26 6 3 77 236 255 Belleville 65 34 27 4 0 72 195 200 Cleveland 68 24 31 8 5 61 184 237

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 67 44 13 5 5 98 226 168 Manitoba 65 37 21 5 2 81 200 185 Milwaukee 70 36 26 4 4 80 214 209 Rockford 63 33 25 4 1 71 191 194 Iowa 64 29 27 5 3 66 183 186 Texas 65 27 26 6 6 66 198 214 Grand Rapids 69 30 31 6 2 68 187 213

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 60 42 12 4 2 90 223 160 Ontario 61 37 15 5 4 83 236 198 Colorado 63 36 20 4 3 79 221 188 Abbotsford 61 34 21 5 1 74 208 173 Bakersfield 61 32 19 5 5 74 200 179 Henderson 61 29 28 3 1 62 180 188 San Diego 59 27 28 3 1 58 180 188 Tucson 61 20 35 5 1 46 161 244 San Jose 63 20 38 3 2 45 189 266

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 1, Hartford 0

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 2

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Laval 3

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Abbotsford at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

