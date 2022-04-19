AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 65 35 20 4 6 80 189 169 Charlotte 70 40 24 5 1 86 230 195 Springfield 70 39 23 6 2 86 214 213 WB/Scranton 70 33 29 4 4 74 197 208 Hershey 72 33 29 6 4 76 195 196 Bridgeport 70 30 29 7 4 71 207 221 Hartford 69 30 31 6 2 68 195 218 Lehigh Valley 70 27 30 8 5 67 182 219

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 67 40 19 7 1 88 231 187 Laval 67 37 24 4 2 80 230 211 Syracuse 70 36 25 7 2 81 219 218 Belleville 68 37 27 4 0 78 205 203 Toronto 66 35 27 3 1 74 220 220 Rochester 71 35 27 6 3 79 239 258 Cleveland 70 24 33 8 5 61 186 247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 70 46 14 5 5 102 238 178 Manitoba 67 38 22 5 2 83 204 192 Milwaukee 72 37 26 5 4 83 220 215 Rockford 65 34 26 4 1 73 198 198 Iowa 67 30 28 5 4 69 190 195 Grand Rapids 70 31 31 6 2 70 190 214 Texas 68 28 28 6 6 68 208 226

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 63 43 14 4 2 92 230 171 Ontario 64 40 15 5 4 89 249 201 Colorado 65 37 21 4 3 81 230 197 Abbotsford 63 36 21 5 1 78 215 177 Bakersfield 63 33 20 5 5 76 207 185 Henderson 64 31 28 4 1 67 191 195 San Diego 62 27 31 3 1 58 183 201 Tucson 63 21 36 5 1 48 170 253 San Jose 65 20 39 4 2 46 195 276

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Belleville 4, Laval 1

Tuesday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

