AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 71 41 24 5 1 88 232 196
Providence 67 36 21 4 6 82 195 177
Springfield 72 39 24 6 3 87 218 220
WB/Scranton 72 35 29 4 4 78 204 209
Hershey 74 34 30 6 4 78 199 202
Bridgeport 71 31 29 7 4 73 211 223
Hartford 70 30 32 6 2 68 196 220
Lehigh Valley 72 27 30 10 5 69 189 228

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196
Laval 68 37 25 4 2 80 231 216
Syracuse 71 37 25 7 2 83 225 218
Belleville 70 38 28 4 0 80 210 213
Rochester 73 36 27 7 3 82 244 263
Toronto 68 36 28 3 1 76 229 226
Cleveland 72 25 34 8 5 63 193 254

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 72 47 15 5 5 104 245 184
Manitoba 67 38 22 5 2 83 204 192
Milwaukee 73 37 27 5 4 83 221 219
Rockford 67 35 27 4 1 75 205 206
Iowa 68 31 28 5 4 71 195 197
Texas 69 29 28 6 6 70 212 227
Grand Rapids 73 32 33 6 2 72 199 226

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 64 44 14 4 2 94 233 172
Ontario 65 41 15 5 4 91 254 204
Abbotsford 64 37 21 5 1 80 220 181
Colorado 66 37 22 4 3 81 233 202
Bakersfield 64 34 20 5 5 78 211 186
Henderson 65 32 28 4 1 69 194 197
San Diego 64 27 31 4 2 60 189 209
Tucson 64 21 37 5 1 48 171 256
San Jose 66 20 40 4 2 46 196 280

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 2

Charlotte 2, Hartford 1

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Toronto 5, Laval 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 4, Providence 1

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

