AHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|71
|41
|24
|5
|1
|88
|232
|196
|Providence
|67
|36
|21
|4
|6
|82
|195
|177
|Springfield
|72
|39
|24
|6
|3
|87
|218
|220
|WB/Scranton
|72
|35
|29
|4
|4
|78
|204
|209
|Hershey
|74
|34
|30
|6
|4
|78
|199
|202
|Bridgeport
|71
|31
|29
|7
|4
|73
|211
|223
|Hartford
|70
|30
|32
|6
|2
|68
|196
|220
|Lehigh Valley
|72
|27
|30
|10
|5
|69
|189
|228
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|70
|42
|19
|8
|1
|93
|241
|196
|Laval
|68
|37
|25
|4
|2
|80
|231
|216
|Syracuse
|71
|37
|25
|7
|2
|83
|225
|218
|Belleville
|70
|38
|28
|4
|0
|80
|210
|213
|Rochester
|73
|36
|27
|7
|3
|82
|244
|263
|Toronto
|68
|36
|28
|3
|1
|76
|229
|226
|Cleveland
|72
|25
|34
|8
|5
|63
|193
|254
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|72
|47
|15
|5
|5
|104
|245
|184
|Manitoba
|67
|38
|22
|5
|2
|83
|204
|192
|Milwaukee
|73
|37
|27
|5
|4
|83
|221
|219
|Rockford
|67
|35
|27
|4
|1
|75
|205
|206
|Texas
|70
|30
|28
|6
|6
|72
|213
|227
|Iowa
|69
|31
|29
|5
|4
|71
|195
|198
|Grand Rapids
|73
|32
|33
|6
|2
|72
|199
|226
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|65
|44
|14
|5
|2
|95
|237
|177
|Ontario
|66
|41
|16
|5
|4
|91
|258
|210
|Abbotsford
|65
|38
|21
|5
|1
|82
|225
|185
|Colorado
|67
|38
|22
|4
|3
|83
|239
|206
|Bakersfield
|65
|35
|20
|5
|5
|80
|216
|187
|Henderson
|66
|33
|28
|4
|1
|71
|200
|201
|San Diego
|64
|27
|31
|4
|2
|60
|189
|209
|Tucson
|65
|21
|38
|5
|1
|48
|172
|261
|San Jose
|67
|20
|41
|4
|2
|46
|200
|286
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 2
Charlotte 2, Hartford 1
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 6, Belleville 0
Toronto 5, Laval 1
Utica 3, Rochester 2
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3
WB/Scranton 4, Providence 1
Texas 1, Iowa 0
Colorado 6, Ontario 4
Abbotsford 5, Stockton 4
Bakersfield 5, Tucson 1
Henderson 6, San Jose 4
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
