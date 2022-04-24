On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Springfield 74 41 24 6 3 91 225 221
Providence 69 36 23 4 6 82 196 183
WB/Scranton 74 35 31 4 4 78 208 218
Hershey 75 34 31 6 4 78 199 204
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 73 28 30 10 5 71 191 228

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196
Syracuse 72 38 25 7 2 85 230 219
Laval 69 37 26 4 2 80 232 221
Belleville 70 38 28 4 0 80 210 213
Toronto 68 36 28 3 1 76 229 226
Rochester 75 36 29 7 3 82 246 269
Cleveland 74 27 34 8 5 67 199 256

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 73 47 16 5 5 104 246 187
Manitoba 68 38 23 5 2 83 207 197
Milwaukee 74 38 27 5 4 85 224 220
Rockford 68 36 27 4 1 77 210 209
Texas 71 31 28 6 6 74 215 228
Iowa 70 31 30 5 4 71 196 200
Grand Rapids 73 32 33 6 2 72 199 226

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 66 44 15 5 2 95 237 181
Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215
Abbotsford 65 38 21 5 1 82 225 185
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Bakersfield 66 36 20 5 5 82 220 187
Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203
San Diego 65 28 31 4 2 62 192 210
Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 1

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2

Henderson 5, San Jose 2

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 0

Rockford 5, Manitoba 3

Syracuse 5, Laval 1

Texas 2, Iowa 1

Charlotte 2, Providence 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago 1

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado 5, Ontario 1

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 0

San Diego 3, Tucson 1

Sunday’s Games

Springfield 4, Providence 0

Cleveland 2, Rochester 0

Hartford 6, WB/Scranton 3

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories