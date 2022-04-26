On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Springfield 74 41 24 6 3 91 225 221
Providence 69 36 23 4 6 82 196 183
WB/Scranton 74 35 31 4 4 78 208 218
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 73 28 30 10 5 71 191 228

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196
Syracuse 73 39 25 7 2 87 235 222
Laval 69 37 26 4 2 80 232 221
Belleville 71 39 28 4 0 82 214 216
Toronto 69 36 29 3 1 76 232 230
Rochester 75 36 29 7 3 82 246 269
Cleveland 74 27 34 8 5 67 199 256

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 74 48 16 5 5 106 252 189
Manitoba 69 39 23 5 2 85 213 199
Milwaukee 75 38 28 5 4 85 226 226
Rockford 69 36 28 4 1 77 213 214
Texas 71 31 28 6 6 74 215 228
Iowa 71 32 30 5 4 73 201 203
Grand Rapids 74 32 34 6 2 72 201 232

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 66 44 15 5 2 95 237 181
Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215
Abbotsford 65 38 21 5 1 82 225 185
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Bakersfield 66 36 20 5 5 82 220 187
Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203
San Diego 65 28 31 4 2 62 192 210
Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Top Stories