Sports News

AHL Glance

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197
Springfield 75 42 24 6 3 93 230 221
Providence 70 36 23 5 6 83 197 185
WB/Scranton 74 35 31 4 4 78 208 218
Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209
Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226
Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225
Lehigh Valley 75 28 32 10 5 71 192 239

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 70 42 19 8 1 93 241 196
Syracuse 74 40 25 7 2 89 237 223
Laval 70 37 26 5 2 81 236 226
Belleville 71 39 28 4 0 82 214 216
Toronto 70 37 29 3 1 78 237 234
Rochester 75 36 29 7 3 82 246 269
Cleveland 75 28 34 8 5 69 205 257

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 74 48 16 5 5 106 252 189
Manitoba 70 39 24 5 2 85 215 203
Milwaukee 75 38 28 5 4 85 226 226
Rockford 70 37 28 4 1 79 219 215
Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230
Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209
Grand Rapids 74 32 34 6 2 72 201 232

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 67 45 15 5 2 97 241 182
Ontario 67 41 17 5 4 91 259 215
Abbotsford 66 39 21 5 1 84 229 187
Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207
Bakersfield 67 36 21 5 5 82 222 191
Henderson 67 34 28 4 1 73 205 203
San Diego 66 28 32 4 2 62 193 214
Tucson 66 21 39 5 1 48 173 264
San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Laval 5, Toronto 4

Chicago 6, Grand Rapids 3

Manitoba 7, Abbotsford 1

Tucson 6, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Abbotsford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

