Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

