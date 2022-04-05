All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
