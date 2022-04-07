All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.