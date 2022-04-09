On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Tampa Bay 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 1 .000 1
Boston 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 _
Seattle 1 0 1.000 ½
Oakland 0 1 .000
Texas 0 1 .000
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

