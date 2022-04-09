All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Oakland
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings
Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Toronto 10, Texas 8
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
