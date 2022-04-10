On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 10, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 2 0 1.000 _
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _
Toronto 2 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 0 2 .000 2
Boston 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 2 0 1.000 _
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 1 2 .333
Cleveland 0 2 .000 2
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 2 0 1.000 _
Houston 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 1 2 .333
Oakland 1 2 .333
Texas 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Sports News