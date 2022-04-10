All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Houston
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Oakland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Texas
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Philadelphia 4, Oakland 2
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 0
Sunday’s Games
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-0) at Minnesota (Bundy 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
