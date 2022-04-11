On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _
New York 2 1 .667 1
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
Boston 1 2 .333 2
Baltimore 0 3 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
Kansas City 2 1 .667 _
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1
Detroit 1 2 .333 1
Minnesota 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750 _
Seattle 2 1 .667 ½
Oakland 1 2 .333
Texas 1 2 .333
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News