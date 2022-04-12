All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Toronto
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Baltimore
|1
|3
|.250
|2
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7
Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0
Detroit 3, Boston 1
Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings
Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Minnesota 4, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 3
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
