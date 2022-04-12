On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _
Toronto 3 1 .750 _
New York 2 2 .500 1
Boston 2 3 .400
Baltimore 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
Cleveland 2 2 .500 ½
Kansas City 2 2 .500 ½
Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½
Detroit 2 3 .400 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750 _
Oakland 2 2 .500 1
Seattle 2 2 .500 1
Los Angeles 2 3 .400
Texas 1 3 .250 2

___

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories