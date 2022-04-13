On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _
New York 3 2 .600 1
Toronto 3 2 .600 1
Boston 2 3 .400 2
Baltimore 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½
Detroit 2 3 .400
Kansas City 2 3 .400
Minnesota 2 3 .400

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 3 3 .500
Oakland 2 3 .400 2
Seattle 2 3 .400 2
Texas 1 4 .200 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

Top Stories