On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 2 .667 _
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 ½
Boston 3 3 .500 1
New York 3 3 .500 1
Baltimore 1 5 .167 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 _
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2
Detroit 2 4 .333
Minnesota 2 4 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 2 .667 _
Oakland 4 3 .571 ½
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1
Seattle 2 4 .333 2
Texas 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin, Steven Hernandez from the Department of Education and IBM's Koos Lodewijkx and Chris Crummey in this exclusive webinar as they discuss zero trust and cybersecurity.

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

        Read more: Sports News

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories