East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Baltimore
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Detroit
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 1
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
