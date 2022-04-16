All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Baltimore
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Detroit
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Oakland
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|2
___
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 1
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6
Seattle 11, Houston 1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-1), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Seattle (Brash 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
