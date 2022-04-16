On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 5 3 .625 _
New York 4 4 .500 1
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 1
Boston 3 4 .429
Baltimore 2 5 .286

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 5 2 .714 _
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1
Detroit 4 4 .500
Minnesota 3 4 .429 2
Kansas City 2 5 .286 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 3 .571 _
Los Angeles 4 4 .500 ½
Oakland 4 4 .500 ½
Seattle 4 4 .500 ½
Texas 2 5 .286 2

___

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Seattle 11, Houston 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Seattle (Brash 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

