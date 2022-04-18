On Air: Business of Government Hour
American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 4 .600 _
Boston 5 4 .556 ½
New York 5 5 .500 1
Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 1
Baltimore 3 6 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2
Kansas City 3 5 .375
Minnesota 3 6 .333 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 6 4 .600 _
Houston 5 4 .556 ½
Oakland 5 5 .500 1
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222

___

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories