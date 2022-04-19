On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 4 .600 _
Boston 5 5 .500 1
New York 5 5 .500 1
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455
Baltimore 3 7 .300 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2
Minnesota 4 6 .400
Kansas City 3 5 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 6 4 .600 _
Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½
Oakland 6 5 .545 ½
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|25 LEIU/IALEIA Annual Training Event
4|25 Register Today for Acquisition Training...
4|25 Public Safety & Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories