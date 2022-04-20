All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|.273
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Kansas City
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Detroit
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|.364
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Oakland
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Houston
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Seattle
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Texas
|2
|8
|.200
|4
___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2
Seattle 6, Texas 2
Oakland 2, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Oakland, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.