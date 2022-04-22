Trending:
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 9 5 .643 _
New York 8 6 .571 1
Boston 7 7 .500 2
Tampa Bay 7 7 .500 2
Baltimore 4 9 .308

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 6 .538 _
Chicago 6 7 .462 1
Kansas City 5 6 .455 1
Minnesota 6 8 .429
Detroit 5 7 .417

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _
Oakland 8 6 .571 ½
Seattle 7 6 .538 1
Houston 6 7 .462 2
Texas 3 9 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0

Oakland 6, Baltimore 4

Texas 8, Seattle 6

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Feyereisen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

