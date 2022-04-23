All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|_
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Detroit
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Seattle
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Oakland
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Texas
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Oakland 1
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.