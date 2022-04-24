On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 10 5 .667 _
New York 9 6 .600 1
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563
Boston 7 9 .438
Baltimore 6 9 .400 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 7 7 .500 _
Minnesota 7 8 .467 ½
Chicago 6 8 .429 1
Detroit 6 8 .429 1
Kansas City 5 8 .385

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 9 6 .600 _
Los Angeles 8 7 .533 1
Oakland 8 8 .500
Houston 6 8 .429
Texas 5 9 .357

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Seattle 13, Kansas City 7

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Monday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories