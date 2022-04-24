All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|Boston
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|.400
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|7
|.500
|_
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Detroit
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Kansas City
|5
|8
|.385
|1½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Oakland
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
___
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Texas 2, Oakland 0
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Seattle 13, Kansas City 7
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
