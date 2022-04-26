On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 6 .647 _
New York 10 6 .625 ½
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563
Boston 7 10 .412 4
Baltimore 6 10 .375

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 _
Cleveland 7 9 .438 1
Chicago 6 9 .400
Detroit 6 9 .400
Kansas City 5 9 .357 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 10 7 .588 ½
Oakland 9 8 .529
Houston 7 9 .438 3
Texas 6 10 .375 4

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories