All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|New York
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Boston
|7
|11
|.389
|5
|Baltimore
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|9
|8
|.529
|_
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Cleveland
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Detroit
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Oakland
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Houston
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Texas
|6
|11
|.353
|5
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 8, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
