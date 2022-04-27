On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 6 .667 _
New York 11 6 .647 ½
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529
Boston 7 11 .389 5
Baltimore 6 11 .353

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 8 .529 _
Chicago 7 10 .412 2
Cleveland 7 10 .412 2
Detroit 6 10 .375
Kansas City 6 10 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 6 .647 _
Los Angeles 11 7 .611 ½
Oakland 9 9 .500
Houston 8 9 .471 3
Texas 6 11 .353 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

