All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Boston
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|2½
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|Detroit
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Houston
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
