Sports News

American League Glance

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 12 6 .667 _
Toronto 12 7 .632 ½
Tampa Bay 10 8 .556 2
Boston 8 11 .421
Baltimore 6 12 .333 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 10 8 .556 _
Chicago 7 10 .412
Cleveland 7 11 .389 3
Kansas City 6 10 .375 3
Detroit 6 11 .353

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 _
Seattle 11 7 .611 ½
Oakland 10 9 .526 2
Houston 9 9 .500
Texas 6 12 .333

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 1-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories