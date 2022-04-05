Trending:
Angels 10, Dodgers 4

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 1:17 am
Los Angeles Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 10 14 10 Totals 35 4 8 4
S.Ohtni dh 1 1 0 0 M.Betts rf 3 1 1 0
J.Walsh dh 2 2 1 0 K.Pllar cf 2 0 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Freeman dh 1 2 1 0
Aguilar 1b 0 1 0 0 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 0 0
A.Rndon 3b 2 1 1 1 T.Trner ss 2 0 1 2
J.Rojas 3b 2 1 2 3 M.Vrgas 3b 2 0 0 0
Ta.Ward rf 5 1 2 2 J.Trner 3b 2 0 1 2
J.Adell lf 5 1 2 1 Yurchak 1b 2 0 0 0
Myfield ss 4 0 1 1 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 1 0
Stfanic 2b 4 0 2 1 Ry.Ward lf 2 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 3 0 0 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0
A.Rmine c 2 0 1 0 C.Tylor lf 2 0 0 0
B.Marsh cf 5 1 1 1 De.Mann 2b 1 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0
J.Ramos rf 1 0 0 0
Alberto ss 4 1 3 0
Los Angeles 005 012 020 10
Los Angeles 103 000 000 4

E_Stefanic (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Walsh (1), Ward (2), Adell (2), Stefanic (5), Turner (2), Alberto (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Rojas (3), Marsh (3). SF_Turner.

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Suarez W, 2-0 3 2-3 5 4 4 2 3
Barraclough 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Mayers 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Quijada H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barria 1 1 0 0 0 0
Valdez 1 0 0 0 1 3
Los Angeles
Urias L, 1-1 2 6 5 5 3 1
Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 3
Gonsolin 4 4 3 3 0 5
Cleavinger 1 3 2 2 1 1
Zuniga 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Mayers (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:52. A_27408

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories