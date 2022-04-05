Angels 10, Dodgers 4

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Walsh dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|K.Pllar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|M.Vrgas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Adell lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Yurchak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myfield ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stfanic 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ry.Ward lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rmine c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Tylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Marsh cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|De.Mann 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alberto ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|005
|012
|020
|–
|10
|Los Angeles
|103
|000
|000
|–
|4
E_Stefanic (1). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Walsh (1), Ward (2), Adell (2), Stefanic (5), Turner (2), Alberto (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Rojas (3), Marsh (3). SF_Turner.
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suarez W, 2-0
|3
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Barraclough
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayers
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quijada H, 4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urias L, 1-1
|2
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Almonte
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gonsolin
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Zuniga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Mayers (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:52. A_27408
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.