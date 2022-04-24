Trending:
Angels aim to avoid series sweep against the Orioles

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (6-9, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (8-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Chris Ellis (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, two strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -189, Orioles +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles meet the Los Angeles Angels looking to sweep their three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 3-5 in home games and 8-7 overall. The Angels have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .327.

Baltimore is 3-3 in home games and 6-9 overall. The Orioles have gone 3-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has three doubles and three home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 9-for-25 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has two doubles and a home run for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 11-for-36 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Orioles: Robinson Chirinos: day-to-day (face), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

