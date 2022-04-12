Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (1-3) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-3)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (0-0); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -160, Marlins +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Los Angeles had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Angels slugged .407 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 7.7 hits per game last season and totaled 158 home runs.

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (wrist), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

