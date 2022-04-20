Arizona 11, Washington 2

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|11
|10
|10
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hummel ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|
|Fox 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|3
|3
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Herrera ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ya.Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Franco 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara ss-3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yo.Hrnndez 3b-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|013
|430
|000
|—
|11
|Washington
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
E_Escobar (1), Fox (1). DP_Arizona 0, Washington 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Washington 8. 2B_Marte (4), Beer (3), Bell (2), Ruiz (3), Soto (2), C.Hernandez (3). HR_Varsho (3). SB_Yo.Hernandez (2). SF_Alcántara (1), Smith (1), Varsho (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly W,1-0
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Martin
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|7
|6
|1
|3
|Perez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy
|1
|
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Clay
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:12. A_15,774 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.