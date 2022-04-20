Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 11, Washington 2

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 10:35 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 11 10 10 Totals 36 2 9 2
Varsho cf 3 1 1 3 C.Hernandez 2b 5 1 1 0
Marte 2b 4 2 2 1 Soto rf 3 1 2 0
Hummel ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Thomas rf 0 0 0 0
Peralta lf 5 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1
Perdomo ss 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 1 0 1 0
Walker 1b 4 3 1 1 Fox 3b 3 0 0 0
Beer dh 4 0 3 3 Ruiz c 4 0 2 1
Herrera ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Ya.Hernandez lf 4 0 1 0
Smith rf 3 0 0 1 Franco 3b-1b 4 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 0 Escobar ss 4 0 0 0
Alcántara ss-3b 2 1 0 1 Robles cf 4 0 0 0
Yo.Hrnndez 3b-2b 4 2 1 0
Arizona 013 430 000 11
Washington 000 001 100 2

E_Escobar (1), Fox (1). DP_Arizona 0, Washington 1. LOB_Arizona 4, Washington 8. 2B_Marte (4), Beer (3), Bell (2), Ruiz (3), Soto (2), C.Hernandez (3). HR_Varsho (3). SB_Yo.Hernandez (2). SF_Alcántara (1), Smith (1), Varsho (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly W,1-0 6 6 1 1 1 5
Martin 2 3 1 1 0 4
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Fedde L,1-1 3 1-3 8 7 6 1 3
Perez 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Murphy 1 1 3 1 1 0
Clay 1 0 0 0 0 0
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Harvey 1 0 0 0 1 0
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:12. A_15,774 (41,339).

Sports News

Top Stories