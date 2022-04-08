Arizona 4, San Diego 2

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|7
|5
|
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Voit dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.000
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|1-Azocar pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kim ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|4
|3
|3
|7
|6
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|2-McCarthy pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|C.Kelly c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Beer dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Hummel ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Alcántara 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|001
|100
|000_2
|4
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|004_4
|3
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Ellis in the 7th.
1-ran for Profar in the 9th. 2-ran for P.Smith in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Hosmer (1). HR_Beer (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Voit (1), Nola (1), Beer 3 (3). SB_Kim (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar, Myers 2, Machado); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Nola. GIDP_Voit, Myers, C.Kelly.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|92
|0.00
|Hill, H, 1
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Johnson, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.00
|Suarez, L, 0-1
|0
|
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|15
|Inf
|Stammen, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Inf
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|68
|3.00
|Weaver
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|13.50
|Poppen
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Mantiply, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Stammen pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Stammen 3-3, Poppen 2-0. HBP_Suarez (C.Kelly). WP_Suarez, Stammen.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:18. A_35,508 (48,686).
