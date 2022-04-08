Trending:
Sports News

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 1:15 am
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 7 5
Nola c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Cronenworth 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000
Voit dh 2 0 0 1 2 0 .000
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Profar lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .333
1-Azocar pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kim ss 3 2 0 0 1 1 .000
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 4 3 3 7 6
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Walker 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .000
P.Smith rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .500
2-McCarthy pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Beer dh 4 1 2 3 0 1 .500
Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Hummel ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Alcántara 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
San Diego 001 100 000_2 4 0
Arizona 000 000 004_4 3 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Ellis in the 7th.

1-ran for Profar in the 9th. 2-ran for P.Smith in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Hosmer (1). HR_Beer (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Voit (1), Nola (1), Beer 3 (3). SB_Kim (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar, Myers 2, Machado); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Nola. GIDP_Voit, Myers, C.Kelly.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish 6 0 0 0 4 3 92 0.00
Hill, H, 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Johnson, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.00
Suarez, L, 0-1 0 0 3 3 2 0 15 Inf
Stammen, BS, 0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 Inf
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 3 1 1 1 4 2 68 3.00
Weaver 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 23 13.50
Poppen 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Pérez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.00
Ramirez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
Mantiply, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 18 0.00

Stammen pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Stammen 3-3, Poppen 2-0. HBP_Suarez (C.Kelly). WP_Suarez, Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:18. A_35,508 (48,686).

Top Stories